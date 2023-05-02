Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Guide To Building A More Resilient Future

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:38 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A new guide produced by Wellington City Council for heritage building owners will help ensure the city is safer and more resilient for the future.

Aotearoa sits on the Ring of Fire, and Wellington has a long history of earthquakes. The city’s building construction has changed and evolved based on what has been learnt about how buildings respond to earthquakes.

Standards set by MBIE identify buildings, or parts of buildings, that achieve below 34 percent of the New Building Standard (NBS) as having a higher chance of causing damage or injury in an earthquake. As per the set legislation on earthquake risk, they are considered earthquake-prone and require to be remediated in a specific amount of time.

The Guide to Seismic Strengthening for Heritage Building Owners is intended to support the owners of earthquake-prone heritage buildings to secure their buildings and to ensure long-term use, or sustainable reuse.

It provides a practical step-by-step guide to strengthening heritage buildings, and aims to remove much of the uncertainty, stress and complexity currently experienced by many building owners in the capital.

Manager Strategic Planning Sean Audain welcomes this guide as an additional Council support for heritage building owners.

“Wellington’s heritage buildings are an important part of our story as a city, it’s important that the people who own and work on these buildings have the information they need to successfully strengthen them.”

The recent launch event for the Guide to Seismic Strengthening was a great success according to Clara Caponi, Associate Engineer at Egis.

“It was a fantastic event and response from the engineering community to this event, and a great opportunity to be a part of the discussion. More than 900 registered for this event, and several dozen attended the seminar in person which testifies to the relevance of the guide for the engineering practice and the willingness of our engineering community to improve the assistance to heritage building owners.”

The Council also supports owners of heritage buildings through the funding scheme of Heritage Resilience and Regeneration Fund (HRRF).

This fund supports Wellington’s unique heritage buildings to be safely adapted and preserved for the future generations. Of the total fund, 15 percent is reserved for conservation-specific work, whilst 85 percent is applied to work related to earthquake strengthening.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of “Greedflation”


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 