Kāpiti Coast District Recognises King Charles III Coronation With Tree Planting

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council acknowledged the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III with a small tree planting event at Ferndale Reserve in Waikanae this morning.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says a group of invited guests marked the Coronation and the King’s commitments to conservation and sustainability by planting 10 kahikatea in His Majesty’s honour.

“Kahikatea are a native white pine that is suitable for the area and are a great representation of connection, unity, and standing tall and firm together. They unite us in common purpose,” says Mayor Holborow.

“For most of his life, the King has advocated on behalf of Papatūānuku. He was warning the world of climate change well before it was the widely-known concept it is today.

“He Rā Rākau Tītapu – King Charles III Coronation Plantings are taking place across the country this week, highlighting Aotearoa New Zealand’s collective action towards tackling climate change.

“Mana whenua and local school children helped with our planting today. They were supported by Council’s waiata group Te Waka who performed e Tū Kahikatea by Hirini Melbourne.

We were also pleased to host some of our partner agencies and numerous environmental groups and service organisations to mark this special occasion.

“Our kahikatea are a representation of mana - the mana of the King and the mana of Tāne Mahuta, god of forests. They are accompanied by a plaque and a seat will soon be installed so that anyone can sit and enjoy the area at their leisure.

“We also encourage people to plant a native tree in their backyard as a way to mark this special occasion.”

His Majesty King Charles III’s Coronation will be televised on TVNZ 1, Saturday 6 May (10pm NZT), and the Coronation Concert will air the following day.

