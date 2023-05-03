Manurewa Homicide: Additional Charge Laid
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting Detective Inspector Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau
CIB:
Counties Manukau Police have charged a man with
manslaughter in relation to an incident in Manurewa on 17
April.
A 48-year-old man is currently before the Court
on separate charges relating to the incident, however is
expected in the Manukau District Court this afternoon on the
manslaughter charge. Our investigation remains ongoing,
however Police can confirm we are not seeking anyone else in
regards to this
matter.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>