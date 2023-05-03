Manurewa Homicide: Additional Charge Laid

Acting Detective Inspector Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police have charged a man with manslaughter in relation to an incident in Manurewa on 17 April.

A 48-year-old man is currently before the Court on separate charges relating to the incident, however is expected in the Manukau District Court this afternoon on the manslaughter charge. Our investigation remains ongoing, however Police can confirm we are not seeking anyone else in regards to this matter.

