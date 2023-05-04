Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Communities Encouraged To Compost For Healthier Soil, Healthier Food

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: WasteMINZ

WasteMINZ’s Organic Materials Sector Group is encouraging the public to learn about the benefits of composting this International Compost Week (7-13 May).

International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) is an annual international event that celebrates the benefits of composting and the role which compost plays in creating healthier soil and healthier food.

This year's theme, "For Healthier Soil, Healthier Food...Compost," highlights the importance of composting as a sustainable source of fertiliser and critical addition of soil organic matter for our gardens and crops, while also significantly reducing waste, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting biodiversity and improving soil health. Without healthy soils, producing sufficient healthy food to feed our populations is at risk.

"International Compost Awareness Week is an important event that brings attention to the benefits of composting for our communities and our planet," said Chris Purchas, chair of the WasteMINZ Organic Materials sector group steering committee. "This year's theme, 'For Healthier Soil, Healthier Food...Compost,' highlights the important role that composting plays in creating healthy soils and promoting sustainable agriculture. We encourage everyone to participate in ICAW and learn more about how composting can benefit our communities and the environment."

Compost is an excellent source of organic matter, which provides a range of benefits to soil health. It improves soil structure, increases water-holding capacity, reduces erosion, and supports the growth of beneficial microorganisms. Compost also provides a slow-release source of nutrients to plants, which helps to reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. As a result, composting helps to create healthier soils that support the growth of healthier food.

Composting is not just good for the soil – it’s a great way to break down non-avoidable food waste, keep organic waste out of landfills, and make your garden more productive.

How can you be involved?

People interested in celebrating ICAW can attend one of their local events (see some of these events below), or learn more about composting on the Love Food Hate Waste website, or the Compost Collective website.

Local events

Tim's Garden presents Coffee and Compost 101 - mini drop-in sessions

Saturday 13 May at 9am, 10am & 11am at Tim’s Garden
Free coffee (BYO coffee cup), goody bag and prize draw. Learn more.
 

Compost 'How to' Hub at the Saturday Market
Saturday 6 May, 8am-1pm at the Nelson Markets
Troubleshoot your compost questions - great giveaways for dropping in!

Compost Club - Compost Education Workshop
Saturday 6 May,9-11am at Waimarama Community Gardens
Free morning tea and chance to win a compost bin. Learn more.
 

Composting 101: Waste to wonders

Saturday, 6 May at Kaicycle, Wellington. Learn more.

Soil your undies challenge – Compost Awareness Week

Sunday, 7 May, Grow Forrest Hill. Learn more.

Movie Night – Kiss the Ground

Thursday, 11 May, 5.30pm at University of Canterbury. Learn more.

Murihiku Kai Collective Composting Talk

Monday, 15 May - 5.30pm-6.30pm

Invercargill Workingmen’s Club

Composting workshops

All week - Compost Collective – various locations in Auckland. Learn more.

