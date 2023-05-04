Have you seen Matthew Dodds?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Matthew Dodds, who has a warrant to arrest.

Dodds is known to frequent Waitematā, however has ties across Tämaki Makaurau.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

We urge anyone who sights him to please call 111 immediately.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230502/1605.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

