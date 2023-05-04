Police seeking sightings of man in relation to burglary

Police investigating a burglary at a residential address in Northcote are seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate the male pictured.

The incident, which occurred sometime between 10pm on Friday 28 April and 9am on Saturday 29 April on Sylvan Avenue, was reported to Police around 9.39am on Saturday 29 April.

While enquiries into the incident are underway, we understand the pictured male will be able to assist us with our investigation.

Additionally, we ask anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything suspicious or unusual to please get in touch.

If you have information about the incident or know the identity of this man please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230429/0028.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

