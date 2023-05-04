Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rain Warning For Northern Marlborough - Be Prepared

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The MetService updated its orange heavy rain warning for Marlborough this morning, said Brian Paton, Civil Defence and Emergency Group Manager for Marlborough.

“The warning now covers Marlborough from the Awatere Valley north. Rainfall totals have increased slightly – we can expect 250 to 350 mm about the Richmond and Bryant ranges and in Rai Valley, with 120mm to 170 mm elsewhere, from 6pm Thursday to noon Saturday and peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/hr.”

“This is a long duration rainfall event with moderate rainfall intensities. However there is some uncertainty around the forecast, so it’s one we are keeping a close eye on.”

“Heavy rain can cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous. State highways and local roads could be closed at short notice.”

He said rain from tomorrow through the weekend could cause travel disruption between Marlborough and Nelson. Drivers should keep up to date via the Waka Kotahi website or Facebook page.

“People should be prepared for moderate flooding in the Rai, Pelorus and Wakamarina rivers and their tributaries. The warning now extends to the Wairau River catchment, and with current forecasted rain levels should have a peak flow below the mean annual flood level of 2,000 m3/s.”

“This flow expectation will be reviewed if and when the forecasted rainfall level changes.”

People can also keep an eye on the Council’s Facebook and Floodwatch pages.

Floodwatch is an easy-to-use tool to help you judge if there is a flood risk in your area. The Floodwatch map displays current rainfall, river flow and river level data from monitoring sites around Marlborough: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/river-management/flood-information/floodwatch

For emergency updates go to:

www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/nelson-and-marlborough/

www.facebook.com/nztasouthisland

www.facebook.com/MarlDistCouncil

Are you ready?

  • Keep up to date with MetService weather forecasts.
  • Is your emergency kit up to date? Make sure you have food and water to last three days, and a battery-powered radio to stay informed.
  • Do you have a plan? What would happen if the heavy rainfall happens during the day or at night? Make sure you are ready if the weather did turn bad.
  • Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.
  • Put safety first. Don’t take any chances.
  • In an emergency, call 111.

Go to http://getready.co.nz/ for more tips on how to prepare.

