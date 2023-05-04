Police seeking missing man from Massey

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB:

Police are appealing to the public to help locate 19-year-old Jayden Mamfredos who has been reported missing from Massey.

Jayden was last seen in the evening of Friday 21 April and family and friends have not seen or heard from him since.

We have been making a number of extensive enquiries to locate him since he was reported missing on Monday 24 April, however these efforts to date have been unsuccessful, and Police are now appealing to the public for help.

Police have serious concerns for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, and ask anyone who has seen him to contact Police immediately.

Jayden was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue pants, grey running shoes, and a black hat.

Anyone who sights Jayden is urged to call Police on 111.

Further information on his potential whereabouts can also be provided via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230424/9683.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

