Operation Daleyza: Statements

Police are releasing statements after today's sentencing over the murder of Lena Zhang Harrap in Mt Albert in September 2021.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Officer in Charge, Operation Daleyza:

Today’s sentencing sees the end of court proceedings in this case and Lena Harrap’s killer brought to justice.

This man will now serve his time in prison for his fatal attack on Lena, as well as another attack on a young woman out jogging in Massey the day before.

No sentence will bring Lena back and for her family their reality is still life without her.

On behalf of Auckland City Police, I would like to acknowledge her family for their courage and strength given the horrific ordeal they have been through.

Lena was a vulnerable person, but she didn’t see herself in that light.

She was a fiercely independent and determined young woman, who enjoyed her regular walk around Ōwairaka.

Tragically, her life was cut short in this despicable act in September 2021.

To the Operation Dalezya investigation team, I acknowledge your professionalism and dedication in this case and bringing about justice for Lena.

We know news of Lena’s death upset many in the Mt Albert community and today I also want to recognise them and the support they gave our investigation at the time.



Media statement from the family of Lena Harrap:

We would like to acknowledge the Mount Albert community for their support and contributions to the investigation.

We would also like to express our gratitude for the exceptional work of the police, for their professionalism, integrity, support, and dedication.

To our family Lena was everything.

She was kind, gentle and thoughtful of others. She was our little warrior, facing a range of serious health challenges from an early age.

Lena learned to embrace her Down syndrome and challenged societal norms around disability.

She was strong, funny and had a wicked sense of humour.

Her determination and willingness to give things a go enabled her to develop levels of independence.

Lena should have been safe: We all should be safe; our women, our children, our diverse communities should feel safe and be safe.

Lena was robbed of all her tomorrows with us, her fun, her laughter her joy, our joy – all stolen.

Time is a precious commodity and for our family, time with Lena was taken. Time taken that can never be replaced.

No sentence is long enough, for no justice can replace the life and love that is lost.

A pepeha / song:

Ko mana tōku maunga

Ko aroha te moana

Ko whanau tōku waka

Ko au e tō atu nei

Mana is my mountain

Aroha is my sea

Whanau is my waka

And all of that is me

