Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Deaf Aotearoa Calls On Kiwis To Embrace New Zealand Sign Language

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Deaf Aotearoa

This New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) Week, which runs from Monday 8th to Sunday 14th May, Deaf Aotearoa is encouraging Kiwis to put their hands up and give signing a go to promote inclusivity for the Deaf community.

Lachlan Keating, Chief Executive of Deaf Aotearoa, says learning a few basic signs can make a big difference in the lives of Deaf people. "It's not about getting it perfect, it's about giving it a go. By including more NZSL in our lives, we can make our Deaf community feel seen and valued.

"Learning NZSL is not only beneficial for the Deaf community, but it's also a fun and engaging way to celebrate diversity and learn about different cultures," he says.

Schools have embraced NZSL Week in recent years, with hearing tamariki learning basic signs. "New Zealand adults can learn from their children and follow their example by giving signing a go,” says Keating. “And for those wanting to extend their fluency, we have NZSL classes taught by members of our Deaf community all over the country – it’s fun, and quite addictive once you start!”

The face for this year’s campaign is Jon Tai-Rakena, a Deaf man who was raised in Hamilton and is the eldest of seven siblings.

“After growing up using NZSL and realising that most New Zealanders couldn’t easily communicate with me, I wanted be part of the change,” he says. “Now I work as an NZSL tutor under Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education, and I’m studying towards a certificate in Deaf Studies teaching NZSL.

“I’m passionate about teaching Kiwi’s NZSL. It’s definitely time for the Deaf community to shine, I’d love to see Deaf people out there in the spotlight as equals in Aotearoa,” he says.

Keating says he has been encouraged by the number of large corporates and media outlets getting in behind NZSL Week this year.

“We have had support from Bunnings, Spark, BNZ and many, many others who are putting up posters around their offices and committing to some of the challenges we have.

“This year we have our successful NZSL Leaders Challenge again, which will see leaders in the business community learn a simple phrase in NZSL, film themselves signing it and upload it to social media with the hashtag #NZSLLeadersChallenge23,” he says. “We have also introduced a ‘Seven Minutes of Signing’ challenge, where people are encouraged to turn their voice off for seven minutes a day in their homes, schools and workplaces and to only use NZSL to communicate. They can use our resources and visit nzsl.nz to help along the way. If that’s too tricky for some people, we suggest learning seven new signs this NZSL Week – which is only one a day.

“It really doesn’t matter how you start your NZSL journey, just give it try. That way NZSL will become more top of mind and provided at more events and in more news stories - that’s what will make the Deaf community feel most included in our society,” he says.

Resources to learn some basic signs can be found at nzslweek.org.nz and the NZSL dictionary is available online at nzsl.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Deaf Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hollywood Writers’ Strike


Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection

More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE For Animals: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April 2023, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 