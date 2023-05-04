Update – Moray Place Shooting, Dunedin

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting of a man in Dunedin last month.

Officers were called to an address on Moray Place at 3.10am on 16 April, where a man was located with a gunshot wound.

Enquiries have established the victim was shot in the early hours of the morning on Littlebourne Road.

Police are aware that the victim was in a vehicle with another man at the time of the incident and would like to speak to this person.

This victim’s vehicle has been located.

Police are continuing to investigate whether or not the victim was the offender’s intended target.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh says there will be people in the community who know what happened that night and why.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has information which could assist with our enquiries.

“We urge the man who was in the vehicle with the victim to come forward and speak to Police.”

If you have any information, please contact Police on 105, either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report.’

Please reference file number 230416/0114.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

