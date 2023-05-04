Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Crews Kept Busy Clearing Roadside Drains And Culverts And Checking Roads

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 6:12 pm
Press Release: NPDC

Updated 5pm

General

  • Our crews have been on the ground working hard today clearing roadside drains, culverts and checking on roads, as heavy rain continues to fall throughout the district.
  • We continue to monitor the situation and are ready to respond as needed, including overnight.
  • With more heavy rain forecast overnight and everything drenched, please put safety first and take care.

Parks and Walkways

  • The Huatoki Plaza and the underpass in central New Plymouth remains closed due to flooding.
  • We are continuing to monitor rivers and walkways by streams for flooding.

Roads and Bridges

  • There is widespread surface flooding and people are asked to take care when driving around the Maunga.
  • There are no full road closures at present and our teams will continue to monitor.
  • There have been a number of slips reported which have been cleared up.
    • Ngāmotu Rd is down to one lane between Centennial Drive and Scott St due to a road shoulder washout. Earlier today some material temporarily blocked access to two properties, but this has been cleared. Investigations continue.
    • Mimi Rd – a truck that was blocking road will was due to be removed today. Road currently accessible from both ends.
  • Te Rewa Rewa bridge is closed until the Wawhakaiho River drops.

Water

  • Heavy rainfall has caused a wastewater overflow in Konini Street, Inglewood which has gone into a tributary of the Waiongana Stream. This has the potential to affect public health and people are advised not to swim or gather kai in the affected area for 28 days. The overflow started at 12.55pm and is ongoing. A team is onsite monitoring. For warning sign locations and water quality information go to the Can I swim? (npdc.govt.nz) website.

NPDC Venues and Facilities

  • All NPDC facilities are open as normal.

