Weather Forecast Improves For Marlborough But Take Care

MetService last night reduced the expected impacts of the heavy rain warning for Marlborough.

The warning’s expected duration has decreased from a 42-hour period to 29 hours from 7.00 am today. The forecast in the Richmond and Bryant ranges decreased to expected falls of 150 to 250mm, with 100 to 150mm forecast for elsewhere in Marlborough.

Brian Paton, Civil Defence and Emergency Group Manager, said it was relatively good news, but people should still take care.

“The rainfall will cause streams and rivers to rise. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

“Everyone can do their bit by checking the drainage around their home and clearing leaves from gutters and drains.”

He said the weather could cause travel disruption between Marlborough and Nelson. Drivers should keep up to date via the Waka Kotahi website or Facebook page.

“We may see flooding in the Rai, Pelorus and Wakamarina rivers and their tributaries. However peak flows in the Wairau River catchment are expected to be well below the mean annual flood level of 2,000 m3/s.”

People can also keep an eye on the Council’s Facebook and Floodwatch pages. Floodwatch helps you judge if there is a flood risk in your area. The Floodwatch map displays current rainfall, river flow and river level data from monitoring sites around Marlborough.

For updates go to:

www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/nelson-and-marlborough/

www.facebook.com/nztasouthisland

www.facebook.com/MarlDistCouncil

www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/river-management/flood-information/floodwatch

www.marlborough.govt.nz

Are you ready?

Keep up to date with MetService weather forecasts.

Is your emergency kit up to date? Make sure you have food and water to last three days, and a battery-powered radio to stay informed.

Do you have a plan? What would happen if the heavy rainfall happens during the day or at night? Make sure you are ready if the weather did turn bad.

Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.

Put safety first. Don’t take any chances.

In an emergency, call 111.

Go to http://getready.co.nz/ for more tips on how to prepare.

