Update - Johnsonville motorway
Friday, 5 May 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have been taken into custody following
protest action on the Johnsonville motorway this
morning.
A 48-year-old female scaled the gantry above
the motorway and has now safely come down with assistance of
attending Police.
A 45-year-old male who did not scale
the gantry has also been arrested.
The road is now
clear.
The pair were expected to appear in court today
on charges relating to endangering
transport
