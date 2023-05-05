Update - Johnsonville motorway



Two people have been taken into custody following protest action on the Johnsonville motorway this morning.

A 48-year-old female scaled the gantry above the motorway and has now safely come down with assistance of attending Police.

A 45-year-old male who did not scale the gantry has also been arrested.

The road is now clear.

The pair were expected to appear in court today on charges relating to endangering transport



