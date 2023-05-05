Invercargill City Councillor Resigns

Invercargill City Councillor Nigel Skelt has resigned from his role on Council.

Council Chief Executive Michael Day said he received Mr Skelt’s resignation on Thursday night.

“In the event of the resignation of any elected member at this stage of the term, the Local Electoral Act 2001 requires a by-election to be held.

“Council will provide more details on the by-election in due course.”

Mr Skelt and his family do not wish to comment further at this time.

© Scoop Media

