Invercargill City Councillor Resigns
Friday, 5 May 2023, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Invercargill City Council
Invercargill City Councillor Nigel Skelt has resigned
from his role on Council.
Council Chief Executive
Michael Day said he received Mr Skelt’s resignation on
Thursday night.
“In the event of the resignation of
any elected member at this stage of the term, the Local
Electoral Act 2001 requires a by-election to be
held.
“Council will provide more details on the
by-election in due course.”
Mr Skelt and his family
do not wish to comment further at this
time.
