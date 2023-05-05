Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appeal For Witnesses To New Plymouth Aggravated Robbery

Friday, 5 May 2023, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an aggravated robbery of a retail premises on Currie Street, New Plymouth today.

At about 12.10pm, two men have driven a stolen black 2001 Subaru Impreza (registration GAE332) onto the footpath and entered a store.

They were armed with hammers and smashed some glass cabinets, taking a number of items of jewellery.

The men left the scene in the stolen vehicle and travelled along Currie Street to Carrington Street, at one point driving on the wrong side of the road.

They then abandoned the vehicle on Carrington Street near the Pendarves Street intersection.

The offenders have not yet been located.

One of the offenders was wearing a blue Puma hooded top, dark pants and a blue surgical mask.

The other offender was wearing a dark coloured top and pants and had what appeared to be a dark bandana over his face.

Both of the offenders were wearing gloves.

Police know that the vehicle was stolen from the Merrilands area between midnight and 10.30am today.

The offenders are known to have been travelling around the area of the retail store for at least 20 minutes prior to the robbery.

If anyone saw this vehicle at any point this morning, please call Police on 105 or 0800 287 453 and reference event number P054539061.

We urge anyone who recorded the incident or has CCTV footage from around the Currie Street area between 11.50am – 12.20pm, or any other information which may assist with our enquiries to share this with Police.

We would like to reassure the public that this behaviour will not be tolerated. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure these offenders are located and held accountable for their actions.

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

