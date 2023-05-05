Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Preliminary Result Announced In QLDC By-election

Friday, 5 May 2023, 7:11 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Based on an initial preliminary result, Melissa White has been elected to the Queenstown Lakes District Council in the Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward by-election that closed at midday today.

Ms White received 767 votes, ahead of sole challenger John Glover with 741 votes.

The voter return stands at 19.2%, being 1,519 votes. There are 8 special votes still to count. The final result will be confirmed early next week.

Ms White is expected to be sworn in at the next Full Council meeting on 1 June.

