Preliminary Result Announced In QLDC By-election
Friday, 5 May 2023, 7:11 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Based on an initial preliminary result, Melissa White has
been elected to the Queenstown Lakes District Council in the
Arrowtown-Kawarau Ward by-election that closed at midday
today.
Ms White received 767 votes, ahead of sole
challenger John Glover with 741 votes.
The voter
return stands at 19.2%, being 1,519 votes. There are 8
special votes still to count. The final result will be
confirmed early next week.
Ms White is expected to be
sworn in at the next Full Council meeting on 1
June.
