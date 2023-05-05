Arrests Following Dishonesty Offending

Attributed to Waikato West Area response Manager Leo Belay.

Waikato West Police continue to target those committing dishonesty offences in the community.

Early Thursday morning, Police responded to reports of a burglary at a commercial premises in Huntly. A man was located inside the store, who attempted to flee but was apprehended by a Police dog handler.

The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with burglary and escaping custody.

He is remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 1 June.

On Thursday afternoon, Te Kauwhata Police, with the help of Huntly Police, executed a search warrant at a Huntly address in relation to an army uniform stolen as part of an ANZAC day display.

The uniform was recovered, along with unrelated firearm parts, and the offender was arrested.

Charges are still being considered.

The uniform was of sentimental value to the family, as it belonged to their son, who had worn it on deployment and who is currently deployed on overseas operations.

Huntly Police executed another warrant at a Huntly address on Friday morning.

A 23-year-old man, with multiple warrants for his arrest, was taken into custody.

The man was also being sought by Police in relation to a recent rural burglary where motorbikes were stolen.

The man is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court on Saturday for a number of charges, including burglary, escapes custody, resists Police, dangerous driving, refusing access to computer system, breaching bail, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis utensils.

“These results further demonstrate that we do not tolerate this type of offending and we will continue to pursue those who choose to commit crime in our communities.

“The message is simple – if you commit an offence in this community, expect to be held to account.”

© Scoop Media

