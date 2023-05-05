The Plan To Reopen Bridges In Our Region

Another Tairāwhiti bridge was permanently closed today, bringing the total number of bridges that need to be completely rebuilt to nine.

Makarika Bridge, by Ruatorea, has been added to the list of bridges destroyed by the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle in our region. Although the Makarika Bridge is still standing, there is significant structural damage meaning it is also unsafe for pedestrians to walk on.

Community Lifelines Director David Wilson says further damage was detected today on Makarika Bridge that made it move from a temporary closure to needing full-blown structural replacement of one section of the bridge.

“The damage sustained is worse than we first thought. Inspections have found large cracks in the piles meaning the structural components of this bridge need to be replaced and this bridge is now permanently closed.

“We have contractors on site already who will work over the weekend to create a new ford crossing for the locals.

“We want to keep the community informed about plans in place for all nine bridges that are permanently down.

“The first job has been to provide temporary access to our communities cut off by these bridge closures.

“Some have already had temporary measures in place with ford crossings.

“We hope to get other temporary measures to the other sites over the next few weeks.”

Mr Wilson says a range of solutions will be used including using shipping containers and converted railway carriage decks.

“Each waterway has its own peculiarities and hydraulic assessments are being carried out before the temporary bridges and access roads are installed.

“We’ve done a lot in a short time to get to this point.

“The plan for more permanent solutions is also being worked on in the background. A timeline for getting this done is between three to five years.

“We are building back, and we are going to try and build back better so our infrastructure can sustain the impacts of these heavy rain events which will increase with frequency in our region."

Hangaroa Bridge

Converted railway carriage chassis will be used to form a temporary crossing.

Bushy Knoll Bridge

A temporary bridge was installed on Bushy Knoll Road.

Huiarua Bridge

Alternative road access is being used by Upper Mata Road residents, who are using Ihungia Road.

Makarika Bridge

This bridge is permanently closed. Inspections found the piles severely damaged. This bridge needs full-blown structural replacement of one section of the bridge. A temporary solution is being worked on. A team of contractors is working over the weekend to create a new ford crossing for the locals.

Te Kowhai Bridge

A causeway will open over the next few days – weather permitting.

Hikuwai Bridge

Shipping containers will be used to construct a temporary crossing.

Greys Bridge on Bruce Road

Residents are using a ford crossing with 4WD vehicles. However, Council is looking at shipping containers as a temporary crossing as well.

Burgess Bridge

Converted railway carriage chassis will be used to form a temporary crossing.

Ruakaka Bridge

There is alternative road access for this bridge.

Awatere Bridge

This bridge is not permanently closed so not counted in the nine.

In March, temporary repairs were made to allow light vehicles only to travel across it. We are working on a permanent solution, and we expect to commence work this summer.

