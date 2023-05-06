Four Apprehended After Aggravated Robbery In Wellington

Police have taken four people into custody following an aggravated robbery at a central Wellington business this afternoon.

At 1pm, Police were called to a Victoria Street business, near Manners Street, after several offenders entered the store and smashed display cases, fleeing with a number of items.

Police located a vehicle of interest heading north of Wellington and stopped the vehicle at the Paremata roundabout on State Highway 59. Five individuals were taken into custody without incident.

Enquiries are ongoing, however Police would like to hear from anyone who captured video of the aggravated robbery. Information can be provided by calling 105 and referencing the event number P054551928.

