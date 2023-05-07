Four Arrested Following Nelson Burglary
Sunday, 7 May 2023, 6:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Sergeant Jonathon
Hauschild.
Four people have been arrested in
relation to a burglary in Nelson this morning.
About
6.50am, Police responded to a burglary at a commercial
premises on Ellis Street, Brightwater.
Police were
making enquiries to locate the offenders who had fled the
scene.
A few hours later, Christchurch Police received
a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Grahams Road,
Burnside at around 10.15am.
The vehicle failed to stop
for Police when signalled to do so.
Police did not
initiate a pursuit, instead observed the vehicles
movements.
The vehicle then crashed into a member of
the public’s vehicle. The member of the public was
assessed for minor injuries.
The offenders then
attempted to flee on foot, however, they were apprehended by
Police.
The four youths, aged between 13 and 15, are
believed to be responsible for this morning’s
burglary.
They will be referred to youth
services.
Police would like to thank the public for
providing information that assisted in these
arrests.
