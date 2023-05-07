Four Arrested Following Nelson Burglary

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Jonathon Hauschild.

Four people have been arrested in relation to a burglary in Nelson this morning.

About 6.50am, Police responded to a burglary at a commercial premises on Ellis Street, Brightwater.

Police were making enquiries to locate the offenders who had fled the scene.

A few hours later, Christchurch Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Grahams Road, Burnside at around 10.15am.

The vehicle failed to stop for Police when signalled to do so.

Police did not initiate a pursuit, instead observed the vehicles movements.

The vehicle then crashed into a member of the public’s vehicle. The member of the public was assessed for minor injuries.

The offenders then attempted to flee on foot, however, they were apprehended by Police.

The four youths, aged between 13 and 15, are believed to be responsible for this morning’s burglary.

They will be referred to youth services.

Police would like to thank the public for providing information that assisted in these arrests.

