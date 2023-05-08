Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Privacy Week A Bonanza Of Privacy Ideas

Monday, 8 May 2023
Office of the Privacy Commissioner

Today marks the start of Privacy Week, where all New Zealanders can watch free online talks to better understand what their privacy rights are in the digital age.

Topics include why it’s time to think about responsible AI, considerations that parents and teachers should make around children’s privacy, and online dating in the digital age.

Michael Webster, Privacy Commissioner, says, “these free online talks are a great way for people, not just privacy boffins, to learn more about their rights and what they need to consider when they’re thinking about privacy.

“Many of our speakers are experts in their field so it’s a real chance to learn a lot about privacy in a very short period of time from the people who know the most.”

This year’s webinars have all been marked beginner, intermediate or advanced so people can match their current knowledge to the right talk.

This year has been huge for privacy, with New Zealand experiencing its largest known data breach that’s effected the equivalent of 20 percent of the population. And for the first time the Office of the Privacy Commissioner has recorded “malicious actors” as the leading cause of the nation’s privacy breaches.

“There has never been a better time to run a week of privacy education events about being savvy and smart online,” says Mr Webster.

“I want people from the young to the those of more mature years to have the tools, tips and knowledge to ask for and expect their right to privacy to respected and protected.

