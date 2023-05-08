Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation Concerned About The State Of Mental Health Support Available For Retired Police Officers

Monday, 8 May 2023, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Blue Hope Foundation

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation is concerned about the state of mental health support available for retired police officers in New Zealand.

According to Managing Director Allister Rose, it appears that the police hierarchy is neglecting many former officers, leading to increased rates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal tendencies.

The case today of a Northland officer highlights the problems faced

Rose, a former police officer decorated for bravery, understands as someone who was once on the front lines, that officers face unique and significant challenges in managing mental health.

“I know how important it is for these officers to receive the necessary support to address these challenges”.

“But a lack of transparency from the police force regarding the support provided to current and former officers with work-related mental injuries is alarming.”

Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation stands with all former police officers who have voiced their dissatisfaction with the lack of support they have received after retiring from police.

It is imperative senior police managers take immediate action to address these concerns raised by former police officers. Injured officers must have access to the right support services, including compensation and other necessary resources.

Blue Hope also calls for transparency and accountability from police on the number of serving and former police workers who have died by suicide.

Our police first responders deserve better, and it is time to provide them with the support they need to cope with the mental health challenges they face. New Zealand police need to be transparent with the number of suicides resulting from PTSD in serving and retired police officers.

Recent incidents involving the police wellness and health and safety unit fronting the charges laid by WorkSafe and criticism by the IPCA report into the parliament riots raise questions about the quality of governance within the police.

Says Rose, “It is concerning that the police commissioner said he would not change anything after the IPCA report”.

“This raises questions about whether there is a division in the wellness and health and safety units, and why police officers are suiciding because of internal politics.”

Police continue to refuse to engage with Police health and safety advocacy Hatikvah: Blue Hope Foundation, and we wonder what they are trying to hide from the concerned New Zealand public.

