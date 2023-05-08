Arrests Made – Waikouaiti Robbery

Three youths have been taken into custody following a robbery at a retail premises this morning (8 May).

Police responded to reports of a robbery at a retail premises on Waikouaiti-Waitati Road, near Harvey Street, Dunedin around 10:20 am.

Cigarettes and a cash till were stolen; however the fog cannon was activated and the offenders fled before being able to steal anything further.

Three offenders fled the scene in a vehicle - it had been stolen yesterday, Sunday 7 May, from an address in Gore.

Police conducted enquiries today at multiple retail stores gaining CCTV footage of offenders and conducted area enquiries for the vehicle.

Police located the vehicle around 2pm on Coast Road and maintained observation from a distance, Police attempted to spike the vehicle, however, the offenders attempted to drive into one of officers at the scene with their vehicle.

The officer was not hit.

The offenders fled on foot and were located on Palmerston- Waikouaiti Road.

The stolen items were recovered including the stolen vehicle.

The youths are expected to appear in Youth Court in due course.

© Scoop Media

