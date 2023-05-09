Update From Mayoral Office

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is in Sydney for a meeting with Auckland Light Rail and engineering firm Arup to explore options for Auckland.

Mayor Brown has been briefed on the developing situation in Auckland and is in regular telephone contact with Auckland Emergency Management and the Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. If required, he will delegate powers to Deputy Mayor Simpson as necessary.

There are reports of flooding in West and North Auckland. Mayor Brown is urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and open drains, remain calm but vigilant and follow the advice of Auckland Emergency Management.

He is urging AEM and Auckland Transport to provide frequent, clear communication.

© Scoop Media

