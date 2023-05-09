Update From Mayoral Office
Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is in Sydney for a meeting
with Auckland Light Rail and engineering firm Arup to
explore options for Auckland.
Mayor Brown has been
briefed on the developing situation in Auckland and is in
regular telephone contact with Auckland Emergency Management
and the Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. If required, he will
delegate powers to Deputy Mayor Simpson as
necessary.
There are reports of flooding in West and
North Auckland. Mayor Brown is urging residents to stay away
from floodwaters and open drains, remain calm but vigilant
and follow the advice of Auckland Emergency
Management.
He is urging AEM and Auckland Transport to
provide frequent, clear
communication.
