Transport Update, 4.30pm Tuesday 9 May 2023

AT Group Manager Metro Services Darek Koper:

We’re asking Aucklanders to avoid travelling this evening once they have made it home safely.

For people still needing to travel home we are urging them to be extra careful, with the effects of today’s heavy rain continuing to be felt across the city.

There are heavy patches of traffic congestion throughout the region and a number of road closures are in place, particularly in North Auckland.

For people who do still need to travel tonight we are warning that there will be heavy traffic across the road network for some time, so we are asking them to be patient, careful and considerate towards other road users.

Public transport update

Our teams are working to restore public transport services across Auckland after a period of significant disruption following today’s periods of heavy rain and widespread congestion on our roads.

We appreciate how frustrating things have been for our passengers this afternoon and we’d like to thank them for their patience as they’ve waited for our teams to clear queues and get them home safely.

Train services have now resumed on the Southern and Western Lines, with services running at significantly lower speeds until further clearance is received from KiwiRail. Services on the Onehunga Line remain suspended for the time being.

On our bus network we are currently seeing significant delays and higher numbers of cancellations due to heavy traffic and detours in place on some routes.

Services on the Northern Busway are running slower than usual because of damage to a section of busway near Akoranga Station which is now down to one lane.

Ferry services are also continuing to be affected by today’s weather conditions, with a number of cancellations now in place for services tonight.

For the latest information about public transport services we’re encouraging Aucklanders to check the AT Mobile App or Live Departures on the AT website.

Current list of road closures across Auckland

Coliseum Drive, Albany

Weranui Road, Wainui

Brixton Road, Manly

Oteha Valley Road, Albany

Ihumatao Road, Mangere

Hendry Avenue, Hillsborough

South-Eastern Highway, Mt Wellington

Forge Road, Mt Wellington

Sunnyside Road, Coasteville

Whittaker Road, Warkworth

© Scoop Media

