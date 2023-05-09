Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transport Update, 4.30pm Tuesday 9 May 2023

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

AT Group Manager Metro Services Darek Koper:

We’re asking Aucklanders to avoid travelling this evening once they have made it home safely.

For people still needing to travel home we are urging them to be extra careful, with the effects of today’s heavy rain continuing to be felt across the city.

There are heavy patches of traffic congestion throughout the region and a number of road closures are in place, particularly in North Auckland.

For people who do still need to travel tonight we are warning that there will be heavy traffic across the road network for some time, so we are asking them to be patient, careful and considerate towards other road users.

Public transport update

Our teams are working to restore public transport services across Auckland after a period of significant disruption following today’s periods of heavy rain and widespread congestion on our roads.

We appreciate how frustrating things have been for our passengers this afternoon and we’d like to thank them for their patience as they’ve waited for our teams to clear queues and get them home safely.

Train services have now resumed on the Southern and Western Lines, with services running at significantly lower speeds until further clearance is received from KiwiRail. Services on the Onehunga Line remain suspended for the time being.

On our bus network we are currently seeing significant delays and higher numbers of cancellations due to heavy traffic and detours in place on some routes.

Services on the Northern Busway are running slower than usual because of damage to a section of busway near Akoranga Station which is now down to one lane.

Ferry services are also continuing to be affected by today’s weather conditions, with a number of cancellations now in place for services tonight.

For the latest information about public transport services we’re encouraging Aucklanders to check the AT Mobile App or Live Departures on the AT website.

Current list of road closures across Auckland

  • Coliseum Drive, Albany
  • Weranui Road, Wainui
  • Brixton Road, Manly
  • Oteha Valley Road, Albany
  • Ihumatao Road, Mangere
  • Hendry Avenue, Hillsborough
  • South-Eastern Highway, Mt Wellington
  • Forge Road, Mt Wellington
  • Sunnyside Road, Coasteville
  • Whittaker Road, Warkworth

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Endless Spending On Defence

Defence is the one area of government spending where the politicians never, ever demand – but how on earth do we propose to pay for this? A Budget supposedly focussed on “bread and butter” issues has still managed to allocate another $748 million (over four years) to a new batch of military spending. The aim of this package, as Reuters put it, “is to stop the loss of military personnel, and ensure the country’s military can operate alongside allies and partners... More>>



 
 

Government: Local State Of Emergency Declared For Auckland

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following Auckland Council declaring a local state of emergency. “NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 