Wellington City Council Credit Rating – Clarification

Comment from Chief Financial Officer Andrea Reeves:

Wellington City Council received its Standard & Poor’s (S&P) credit rating affirmation of AA+ with a negative outlook on 29 November 2022.

To confirm, Wellington City Council did not receive a credit rating downgrade, the Council was put on a negative watch which means S&P has rated, based on current year progress and on a forecast basis, there is a 1 in 3 chance of lowering the credit rating over the next two years.

For the Council, there is no direct financial impact through increased interest rates as a result of the negative watch. What it does mean is S&P is cognisant of the environment the Council is operating in and reflects the need for the Council to respond to this changing environment.

At the time there was discussion about the Council making a public release of the S&P report however it was decided that this had been done in previous years with little or no resulting media interest or coverage. Similarly no release was issued in 2021 for the same reason.

This report was not relayed in a formal written briefing to City Councillors however Councillors were verbally briefed on 29 November as part of a Long-term Plan briefing.

Officers continually advise elected members on impacts potential decisions could have on the credit rating. This has been seen particularly through Annual Plan deliberations and risk workshops.

Wellington City Council is rated at one notch below the Crown, the Sovereign Rating provides a ceiling whereby the Council cannot be at the same level as the Crown. When the Sovereign Rating was lifted in 2021, S&P lifted Wellington City Council’s rating to AA+ (current rating).

Mayor Tory Whanau says the negative watch recognises the current financial landscape.

“It highlights why we must invest prudently and sustainable to transform the city so that it becomes an even better place to live, work and do businesses.”

