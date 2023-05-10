Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major Tourism Industry Event Returns

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is excited to show off Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s abundant tourism offerings at this year’s TRENZ event – Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest international tourism business showcase.

Taking place this week in Ōtautahi Christchurch, and for the first time in person for four years, TRENZ gives tourism operators the chance to meet with key international travel buyers to encourage the lucrative tourism dollar to be spent on our shores.

TRENZ 2023 will see 17 Auckland-based tourism operators join the Auckland stand, with additional Auckland tourism businesses represented in accommodation and luxury areas.

Annie Dundas, Head of Visitor Economy at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says with more than 330 international buyers from markets such as Australia, China, the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and India attending, TRENZ is a great opportunity for Auckland’s visitor economy sector to showcase its offerings.

“Long haul flights between Auckland and North America are set to exceed 2019 levels this coming summer. This, combined with the recent resumption of connections to China, south-east Asia and the Middle East, means TRENZ is a timely opportunity to reconnect with key travel buyers and showcase all Tāmaki Makaurau has to offer. We want buyers to understand our offering and include Auckland in their itineraries, so that traveller length of stay is increased and contributes to the region’s economy,” says Annie Dundas.

Auckland Airport, a major sponsor of the event, has established the Auckland Airport Lounge with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s support, to showcase the region to travel buyers. This extends the two organisation’s recent partnership work in North America, focused on leveraging increased air capacity to Auckland. Seven airlines will be flying non-stop to Auckland from eight North American cities from October 2024.

Elle Armon-Jones from The Big Foody Food Tours says TRENZ is a significant event for her business.

“This is the perfect opportunity to promote our products and services to high-quality international and New Zealand buyers, travel trade and tourism media. We’re looking forward to fostering these relationships in person at this year’s event,” she says.

The TRENZ 2023 event programme includes a welcome and update from key tourism industry leaders, 15-minute appointments between buyers, sellers and tourism services, an opportunity to hear about how New Zealand is reconnecting with the world, networking opportunities, and pre and post-TRENZ buyer famil opportunities.

As New Zealand’s largest international tourism event, TRENZ also welcomes domestic and international media, TRENZ partners, industry influencers, investors, business leaders, representatives of local and central government, students and teachers, creating a hub of opportunity for Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to promote Auckland as a destination.

