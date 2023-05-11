Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upper Hutt Mayor Supports Independent Review Into Sportsground Fees

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Today Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy has announced his Council’s full support for an independent review into regional sportsground fees. This follows the announcement this week that Wellington City Council will commence the independent review on 1 June.

“Sports are vitally important to the wellbeing of communities, and we need to ensure we’re offering accessible and affordable grounds for players to train and compete on—right across the region.”

"We’ve heard that sportsground fees are hurting teams and their families, and we need the independent review to investigate how fees are set, what the fees go towards, and how there could be better alignment across the region.”

“Major sporting codes are telling us fees are too high and this review will tell us how we can improve access to grounds and support increased participation in sports.”

“Upper Hutt City Council is ready to take part in the review and the time is right as all the region’s councils are working on our 10-year plans for 2024 – 2034,” says Mayor Guppy.

