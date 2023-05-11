Car fire - Ngauranga Gorge, Wellington
Thursday, 11 May 2023, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a car fire in Ngauranga
Gorge.
The car fire was reported to Police at 2.10pm and
is in the northbound lane, near the Newlands flyover.
The
car occupants are safely out of the car and are
uninjured.
Initial information suggests the fire started
in the
engine.
