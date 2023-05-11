Kāpiti Run For Youth Wraps For 2023 Paying Thousands To Fundraising Partners

The Web Genius Kāpiti Run for Youth has successfully raised a record amount in 2023, $27,010.33.

“This event continues to inspire Web Genius with its ability to connect people and galvanise participants, fundraising partners and sponsors”, says Richard Calkin, the Founder of Web Genius. Raising $27,010 this year was a massive steppingstone as over the years we have worked hard to crack $25,000 and this year we have easily done it which is hugely satisfying.”

Steve Jandrell, Web Genius CEO says, “we are extremely grateful to everyone who gets behind the ongoing success of Kāpiti Run for Youth as it really does take many peeps to plan and run the event each year. We also know that 12 Fundraising Partners will be able to put this money to good use with well-established youth initiatives right here on the Kāpiti Coast.”

Campaign Manager, Helene Judge says, “it’s always a privilege to work with the team at Web Genius to roll-out this annual event as we know firsthand what this event is achieving in our community for young people. Our local business community deserves a special tribute as we are working in more challenging financial times and 68 amazing businesses choose to support this campaign and the underlying work of this event, raising fitness and fundraising for rangatahi in Kāpiti.”

You can view all 2023 Business Sponsors here >>

https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/business-sponsors-kapiti

PLATINUM

Mike Pero Mortgages / Zebunisso Alimova, Mat P Dental, Mills Albert, Paraparaumu Medical Centre, Peter Jackson Plumbing

GOLD

Autocrash @ Kāpiti, Dark Horse Coffee, Davis & Co Chartered Accountants, Delaney Mitsubishi, Holy Smoke, Legacy Building NZ, Riverbank Engineering 2021, Stretch Canvas

SILVER

24/7 Fitness Paraparaumu, allROOF Solutions, Anam Cara Gardens, Awatoru Wildfood, Bens Buns, Blair's Auto Electrical, Capital Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Coastal Medical Rooms, Composting NZ, DAPA – Dreams Academy of Performing Arts, Fix It Roofing (Kowhai Guys), Kāpiti Rest Home & Kena Kena Rest Home, Medspares Pacific, New World Kāpiti, New World Waikanae, Star of India Authentic Indian Takeaway, StructureIt, The Remedy Espresso Bar

BRONZE

Allan Gray Motors, Ambience Café, Andy's Barber Shop, Auto Doctor, Barry Millage Architects, Beaver Tree Service, Brien Electrical, Bus Stop Café, CD van der Meer Builders, Club Vista, Curtain and Blinds Services, DRA Nominees (Dean Anderson), Enrich Retirement, Entire Electrical Solutions Kāpiti Coast, Essence Architectural Design, Eyes On Security, Finn's Paekākāriki, Four Square Raumati South, GTB IT Solutions, Highway Vehicle Recovery, Joe & Joy Eatery, Kāpiti Chocolate Factory, Kāpiti Hearing, Kāpiti.IT, Kāpiti Knitting & Lotto, Kitesurf NZ, Nikau Foundation, NZ Ceilings & Interiors, Pools and Spas Kāpiti, Raumati Sands Resort, Rimu Chiropractic Studio, RiverStone Café, Stihl Shop Kāpiti, Thai Lagoon Restaurant, The Waterfront, Twincam Motorcycles, Vanzeal

This year there were 12 motivated Fundraising Partners including: Challenge for Change Kāpiti, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Kindness Trust, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti, Ōtaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kāpiti, Whirlwind Kāpiti, Work Ready

Kāpiti and ZEAL Kāpiti. Our fundraising model works on retaining 30% of the total raised to cover event expenses. Earlier this week we transferred the remaining 70%, $19,022.23, to Fundraising Partners so they can continue making a positive difference doing good in our community for rangatahi – the breakdown is:

Fundraising Partner 2023 Amount Challenge for Change Kāpiti 2,163.00 Kāpiti Basketball Association 746.01 Kāpiti College 413.00 Kāpiti Kindness Trust 178.50 Kāpiti Youth Support 12,123.30 No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti 555.86 Ōtaki College 231.00 Paraparaumu College 475.30 The Shed Project Kāpiti 1,217.30 Whirlwind Kāpiti 236.60 Work Ready Kāpiti 318.50 ZEAL Kāpiti 363.86 19,022.23

Kāpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable and family friendly event with lots of humans, baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads participating on the day. There were nearly 300 peeps on the day this year which is a fantastic result. We have looked ahead at the tide timetable, and we are excited to announce the 2024 event that will take place on Sunday 17 March 2024. Keep an eye out for the Facebook event and the campaign launch later this year on our website >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/ – we can’t wait to see you all again next year!

We cannot run Kāpiti Run for Youth without supporting event sponsors and we acknowledge the ongoing support from Beach FM, Café Lane, Captured By Friday Photography, City Fitness, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Candy Co, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti Party Hire, Kāpiti Pure Water, Kāpiti News, Paekākāriki Pops, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti and event Founder, Web Genius.

We are committed to operating within the Event Sector Voluntary Code when it comes to Covid. We continue to encourage getting boosted for you, your whānau, your community to stay safe out there.

© Scoop Media

