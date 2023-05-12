Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

'Pawsome' Sustainability Initiatives For Dunedin Dogs

Friday, 12 May 2023, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Friday, 12 May 2023) – In a move to be more sustainable and make life easier for dog owners, the Dunedin City Council is changing its approach to the tags and bags it provides as part of the dog registration process.

In a move to cut plastic waste, from next month the DCC will start issuing metal disc tags for dog registrations – joining other councils such as Christchurch City and Selwyn District that have already introduced lifetime registration discs.

DCC Compliance Solutions Manager Ros MacGill says the new lightweight aluminium discs will be engraved with a unique identification number, designed to last a dog’s lifetime. They will be issued to owners renewing their dog’s registration from June.

This replaces the current system under which dogs are issued a new plastic disc each time their registration is renewed.

Ms MacGill says the initiative will reduce the amount of plastic waste going to landfill.

“Each year we register around 19,000 dogs in Dunedin, which means there are potentially 19,000 unrecyclable plastic tags going into landfill each year,” Ms MacGill says.

The new tags will also streamline the registration process for dog owners. Their only administrative task will be to pay their registration fee each year.

Meanwhile, dog owners will now receive a discount voucher for dog poo bags when they renew their dog’s registration, rather than having to redeem a bonus card at DCC service centres.

Previously, owners have been sent a bonus card for six rolls of dog poo bags with their registration pack. The cards could be redeemed at DCC service centres, which meant a special trip and wasn’t always convenient for everyone.

To make things easier and more sustainable, the DCC will now be sending out a discount voucher which can be redeemed against Vitapet poo bags at supermarkets. These are strong, certified, biodegradable, home compostable and made from 30% corn starch.

“In terms of sustainability and efficiency, we think we’re barking up the right tree with both these initiatives and we’re sure they’ll be a howling success,” Ms MacGill says.

More information about the tags and bags, including suggestions for even more sustainable ways to ‘scoop the poop’, is available online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/dog-registration.

