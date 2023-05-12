Maritime Response Farewell Spit Update 1
Friday, 12 May 2023, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand
Maritime NZ’s RCCNZ is responding to a Mayday request
from the Singaporean cargo vessel the
Shiling.
It put out the Mayday call
about 11 am, 12 May. It initially put a request through for
assistance at 8.27 am.
The vessel is situated 22
nautical miles North North-West of Farewell
Spit.
RCCNZ is communicating with the vessel.
An
ocean going tug out of Taranaki has dispatched to tow the
vessel to a safe location. It is expected to be on at the
location of the Shiling by 4 PM, 12 May
(today).
Due to where the vessel is, there is no risk
of it running aground prior to the arrival of the ocean
going tug.
There is 24 crew on-board.
Maritime
NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre NZ has placed assets from
NZ Police, Coastguard, and St John Airdesk on standby and
will be tasking the assets as
required.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>