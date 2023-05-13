Serious Crash, Ōtāhuhu - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 13 May 2023, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle
collision on Great South Road, Ōtāhuhu.
The crash
was reported about 7.40pm.
Initial reports suggest
there are serious injuries.
The road has been closed
and diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are underway.
Further information will be
provided once
available.
