Serious Crash, Ōtāhuhu - Counties Manukau

Saturday, 13 May 2023, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision on Great South Road, Ōtāhuhu.

The crash was reported about 7.40pm.

Initial reports suggest there are serious injuries.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

Further information will be provided once available.
 

