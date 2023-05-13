Fatal Crash, Ōtāhuhu

Police can confirm one person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Great South Road, Ōtāhuhu this evening.

The crash was reported at around 7.40pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Three people in a critical condition and one person in a moderate condition were transported to hospital.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

