Maritime Response Farewell Spit Update 5
Saturday, 13 May 2023, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand
The stricken vessel Shiling remains
under towage from the ocean going tug Skandi
Emerald.
The container ship made a mayday
call at about 11 am, 12 May (yesterday), it initially
requested assistance after it lost power and steering
yesterday morning.
The mayday call was lifted after
the Shiling was connected to the
Skandi Emerald at about 4.30 PM, 12
May.
The Shiling has been transferred
from 22 nautical miles North North-West of Farewell Spit, to
15 nautical miles East of the Spit. It has been transported
there under the towage of the Skandi
Emerald.
The 24 crew on-board are safe, and
the vessel is sound.
Weather conditions in the area
are currently stable.
Conversations are continuing
around future passage for the vessel.
Maritime NZ is
actively monitoring the
situation.
