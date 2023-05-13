Maritime Response Farewell Spit Update 5

The stricken vessel Shiling remains under towage from the ocean going tug Skandi Emerald.

The container ship made a mayday call at about 11 am, 12 May (yesterday), it initially requested assistance after it lost power and steering yesterday morning.

The mayday call was lifted after the Shiling was connected to the Skandi Emerald at about 4.30 PM, 12 May.

The Shiling has been transferred from 22 nautical miles North North-West of Farewell Spit, to 15 nautical miles East of the Spit. It has been transported there under the towage of the Skandi Emerald.

The 24 crew on-board are safe, and the vessel is sound.

Weather conditions in the area are currently stable.

Conversations are continuing around future passage for the vessel.

Maritime NZ is actively monitoring the situation.

