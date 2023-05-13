Women’s Refuge Pleased Government’s 2023 Budget Continues Investment Of Family Violence Initiatives

With the release of the 2023 budget, Women’s Refuge is both pleased and relieved to see continued commitment to programmes and initiatives tackling family and sexual violence.

Dr Ang Jury ONZM, Chief Executive of Women’s Refuge says:

“We are pleased with the 2023 budget. Only with sustained investment over a long period of time will we see progress in achieving lower rates of family violence and hopefully one day its elimination – that is the ultimate dream.”

This budget announcement includes measures to address gaps in service for disabled people, rangatahi and children. The budget also provides ongoing funding for child advocates in Women’s Refuges.

“We applaud this. It is essential we fill the gaps for the most vulnerable in our society as they are much more likely to be silent victims of violence.”

“From our work with women and children, we know how important it is to have assistance that is specifically tailored towards children who have experienced and witnessed violence. Their needs are different and require a special lens. Without this they are often overlooked.”

“Our research identified dedicated child advocates as crucial to sustained wellbeing for tamariki and whanau. To create lasting change from generation to generation, we must work with the whole whānau. Therefore, we are happy to see continued support for this.”

The budget also provides funding for the Family Violence Help Portal, providing access to online tools and services 24/7 for those experiencing, using, or supporting those impacted by family violence.

“The Family Violence Help Portal is a service which is necessary in our increasingly digital world. Accessing services online can be easier, and less confronting. Having this service available will allow so many people to access service that may not have been able to previously.”

Ultimately, the budget supports programmes that are already making a difference and works towards. While there is still much to do, this announcement provides us with another step along the way to achieving the aspirations of Te Ao Rerekura.

“I agree with Minister Davidson’s statements earlier today that we must commit in every budget to addressing family and sexual violence. Without this commitment there is no chance of lowering the still horrific stats in Aotearoa. We need to continue the momentum we have, and this budget allows us to do so.”

