State Highway 2 Between Gisborne And Napier To Re-open Tomorrow

Saturday, 13 May 2023, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Angela Hallett, Road Policing Manager, Eastern
District:

Motorists are asked to take extra care as State Highway 2 between Gisborne
and Napier re-opens tomorrow, following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Police are urging motorists to drive to the conditions as much of the road is
still impacted.

Speed restrictions are in place and some areas are down to single lanes with
traffic lights and signage.

There may also be queues and longer expected travel times, so please have
patience while you travel.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will be managing temporary closures of the
road at night, while work to restore the road continues.

Motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website –
www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz – before they travel for real-time travel
information, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures.

Police will have a visible presence on the road, so you can expect to see us
anywhere at any time.

