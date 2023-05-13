State Highway 2 Between Gisborne And Napier To Re-open Tomorrow
Inspector Angela Hallett, Road Policing Manager,
Eastern
District:
Motorists are asked to take extra
care as State Highway 2 between Gisborne
and Napier re-opens tomorrow, following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Police are urging motorists to drive to the
conditions as much of the road is
still impacted.
Speed restrictions are in place and some
areas are down to single lanes with
traffic lights and signage.
There may also be queues and longer expected
travel times, so please have
patience while you travel.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will be
managing temporary closures of the
road at night, while work to restore the road continues.
Motorists are
encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website
–
www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz – before they travel for real-time travel
information, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures.
Police will have a visible presence on the
road, so you can expect to see us
anywhere at any time.