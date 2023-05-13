Maritime Response Farewell Spit Update 6
Saturday, 13 May 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand
The stricken vessel Shiling will remain
under the tow of the ocean going tug the Skandi
Emerald overnight.
The container ship made a
mayday call at about 11 am, 12 May (yesterday), it initially
requested assistance after it lost power and steering
yesterday morning.
The mayday call was lifted after
the Shiling was connected to the
Skandi Emerald at about 4.30 PM, 12
May.
Shiling remains under control of
the towing vessel Skandi Emerald ., and it
will stay at its current location overnight.
Weather
conditions continue to remain favourable. The vessel owner
is continuing to work on future passage plans.
The
crew are safe and the vessel is sound.
Maritime NZ is
actively monitoring the situation.
This will be the
final update
today.
