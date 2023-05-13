Serious Crash, Newstead - Waikato
Saturday, 13 May 2023, 10:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle
crash on Vaile Road, Newstead this evening.
The crash
was reported about 6.40pm.
The road will be closed for
several hours while emergency services work at the
scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are underway.
Further information will be provided
once
available.
