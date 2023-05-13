Serious Crash, Newstead - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on Vaile Road, Newstead this evening.

The crash was reported about 6.40pm.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

Further information will be provided once available.

