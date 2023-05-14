Fatal Crash, Newstead
Sunday, 14 May 2023, 12:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
single-vehicle crash on Vaile Road, Newstead this
evening.
The crash was reported about
6.40pm.
Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died
at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
