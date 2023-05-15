Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Go Media Secures Mt Smart Stadium Naming Rights

Monday, 15 May 2023, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

 

The home of the Warriors, Moana Pasifika and epic summer concerts will be known as ‘Go Media Stadium Mt Smart’ from today, 15 May. This follows the signing of a commercial naming rights agreement between Auckland Stadiums and kiwi outdoor advertising company Go Media.

The initial naming rights period is for one year, with both parties keen to explore a multi-year partnership further down the track.

The new name, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, will be officially launched with a blessing and ribbon cutting today, cementing what Auckland Stadiums and Go Media already see as a strong relationship.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Stadiums Director James Parkinson says Go Media works closely with Auckland Stadiums and tenants such as Moana Pasifika as a digital advertising partner, as well as the other events and cultural teams within parent organisation Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

“It was important for us to find a partner that complements and enhances what we do at the stadium, as well as being able to add value to the community, our whole organisation and the sports, events and entertainment teams who rely on us as host and as a world-class venue,” he says.

The name change does not affect the legal name of the site, Mt Smart (Rarotonga) Domain.

“Go Media is a natural fit, proudly kiwi-owned and community-minded. I’m looking forward to extending our existing relationship to see how we can contribute to the community around Mt Smart Rarotonga Reserve together.”

Go Media Managing Director Mike Gray echoes the sentiment.

“As a New Zealand company that backs New Zealanders across Aotearoa like no other - through sports, arts, music, comedy and culture - we are proud to put our name to such an iconic stadium. We are looking forward to using our networks and leveraging our shared passion for events and entertainment, together.”

Director Andrea Rongonui adds, “As a Māori-owned business, we feel a real affinity to the history of Rarotonga Mt Smart as a maunga, and its place in the community. We look forward to being able to help tell its story.”

Nick Hill, Chief Executive for Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says that, while the stadium has generally been able to support its running costs through ticketed events, reducing reliance on ratepayer funding “is more important than ever”.

“Across the Council group, we all need to find new and innovative ways to work with the private sector to secure funding. I am delighted that Go Media will be partnering with our Stadiums team to support and promote inspiring events together.”

“We are more committed than ever to making Go Media Stadium Mt Smart an accessible, affordable asset for Tāmaki Makaurau.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:


ACT: A Time For Truth Offers Real Change
“Our country will face a real choice in five months’ time, between parties offering more of the same and one promising real change." More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 