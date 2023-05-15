Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

State-controlled One-size-fits-all ‘Farm Plans’ Are Recipe For Disaster

Monday, 15 May 2023, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Groundswell NZ

“The Government has introduced legislation that will see every farm required to have a “Farm Plan” through their local council. This has been dictated to farmers in a scattergun manner with Farm Plans popping up in legislation relating to freshwater, climate change and environmental reforms to replace the Resource Management Act,” Groundswell NZ’s Environmental spokesperson Jamie McFadden says.

“This is another piece of compliance for farmers to grapple with. Another thing to be certified and audited. Another cost. Millions of dollars being wasted on unnecessary box-ticking, meaning less money for environmental actions on the ground.

“Farming groups, councils and people in rural communities are calling for partnership with farmers to be prioritised instead. The Government needs to go back to the drawing board and to relook at an industry-led solution as proposed by farming groups. For Farm Plans to be successful, it is essential to have farmer buy-in and involvement in developing them.

“It is a recipe for failure to mandate all farmers have a government-prescribed, one-size-fits-all Farm Plan regardless of the farming activity, the catchment or region they are in, or the effects of their activity.

“Yet, for around a year now, there has been little clarity as to what is being worked on, leaving farmers uncertain about how this will impact them and when it’ll be dropped in their laps. Many farmers remain confused about all the different Farm Plan approaches.

“Groundswell NZ calls for farmers to refuse to do government-mandated Farm Plans. We urge all farmers to take part in this protest action, which will help farming advocates and regional councils lobby on our behalf for an industry-led approach instead.”

