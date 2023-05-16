Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Awarded Funding To Secure Hillsides

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

15 May

Greater Wellington has been awarded $3.6 million from the Ministry for Primary Industry’s (MPI) Hill Country Erosion Fund for the regional council’s Wellington Erosion Control Initiative (WRECI).

“This is great news for the stability of erosion prone land, the quality of water in our streams and rivers and the aquatic habitats they support,” said Greater Wellington Catchment Management General Manager Wayne O’Donnell.

Now in its thirteenth year, WRECI aims to build community resilience and land-use sustainability. It protects erosion-prone land through a range of farm planning tools such as poplar and willow space planting, reversion to native vegetation, and native or exotic afforestation. The MPI funding enables WRECI to operate for the next four years

Greater Wellington also contributes rate funding to the initiative, which offers landowners a 50 percent rate subsidy for planting or fencing erosion prone land.

“It’s an extensive scheme that delivers commercial value for participating landowners and environmental benefits for the community. We aim to treat 2800ha over the next four years,” Mr O’Donnell said.

In 2021/22, 810ha of erosion prone land was treated through WRECI. So far in 2022/23 782ha have been treated, 341ha with afforestation and reversion, and 441ha with poplar and willow space planting.

“Greater Wellington has been working with landowners for the last 50 years to combat hill country erosion,” Mr O’Donnell said.

“WRECI maintains that support while developing our tree supply and increasing engagement with hapu and marae. It also provides farm management services in line with anticipated Certified Freshwater Farm Plans.”

More information on erosion control and WRECI can be found on the Greater Wellington website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 

Ag Drive: 5 Farm Fatalities In 3 Months

The Waikato’s largest vehicle training provider says more needs to be done to keep people safe. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:


ACT: A Time For Truth Offers Real Change
“Our country will face a real choice in five months’ time, between parties offering more of the same and one promising real change." More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 