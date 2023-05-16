Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drainage And Weather-proofing Works For Sports Pavilion

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Drainage and weather-proofing works on the Hanmer Springs Sports Pavilion have been approved to address the building’s flooding issues.

The Hanmer Springs Community Board this week approved the drainage works, which are expected to begin over the next few weeks, at a cost of $6,264.50.

The ground floor of the pavilion floods during heavy rain events and Hanmer Gym, which is located in the building, has experienced four flooding events over the past year.

Hurunui District Council Chief Operations manager Dan Harris said the drainage solution and weather proofing works are expected to prevent further flooding events.

The Board also voted that investigations into a new sport pavilion building get underway “as soon as possible” after it was found that the combined Lottery Grant of $288,791.00 and Council budget of $$412,040.00 was not sufficient to upgrade and earthquake strengthen the current Pavilion to meet the needs of the community.

Harris said this would be disappointing for the Hanmer community, but it was important to get the build right, to ensure it was a fit for purpose facility for now and into the future.

Cost estimations for the physical work and earthquake strengthening on the current pavilion had come in at $1,007,324.21, excluding GST. This did not include design, building consent, resource consent and construction monitoring costs, or professional fees, said Harris.

Hanmer Springs Community Board Deputy Chair Alice Stielow said it was always sad when a building that had been part of the community for a long time, and had been built largely by the community, was reaching the end of its time limit.

The Lottery Grant funding of $288,791.00 is to be returned and it was noted that this would not have a negative effect on future applications for funding.

The drainage and weather-proofing works would keep the building fit for purpose until a new facility was built, said Harris.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 

Ag Drive: 5 Farm Fatalities In 3 Months

The Waikato’s largest vehicle training provider says more needs to be done to keep people safe. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


National Party: Restore Fiscal Discipline

National will restore fiscal discipline, end Labour’s wasteful spending, and deliver clear reporting of public finances, Christopher Luxon says. More>>

ALSO:


ACT: A Time For Truth Offers Real Change
“Our country will face a real choice in five months’ time, between parties offering more of the same and one promising real change." More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 