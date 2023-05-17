Operation Manson: CCTV Identifies Vehicle Of Interest In Homicide Investigation

Attributeð to Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd.

Detectives piecing together the last moments of Craig McKelvie’s life believe the occupants of a particular vehicle may hold information crucial to the investigation into his death.

Mr McKelvie, 52, was found seriously injured at a Mason Street house in Lower Hutt on Friday 14 October 2022 and died in hospital.

Since October, Police have reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the area. Investigators have recently identified footage that shows a silver or light-coloured car, possibly a Toyota Prius, parked near the address where Mr McKelvie was fatally injured.

CCTV shows the car parked on Mason Street, near the northern end of Randwick Crescent. It was still on the street when two suspect vehicles, in one of which Mr McKelvie was a passenger, entered Mason Street.

The light-coloured car was only a short distance away, and the people who were inside it may have crucial details about what happened to Mr McKelvie.

We would like to hear from anyone with information about this car. If you know this vehicle, or who was in it on the night, please contact us.

Since 14 October, work on the case has been non-stop. Investigators have been following a number of lines of enquiry, and we sincerely thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and assisted the investigation so far.

Police are determined to hold those responsible to account.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221015/8888.

© Scoop Media

