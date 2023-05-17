Newtown Fire - Police Expect To Enter Building Today

The scene of the tragic fire at Loafers Lodge on Adelaide Road, Newtown, will

this morning be handed over to NZ Police by Fire and Emergency New Zealand

(FENZ).

Police anticipate being able to enter the building later today, following an

extensive health and safety assessment and the mitigation of any identified

risks.

“Being able to enter the building is obviously a critical step in our

investigation, and I am grateful to our FENZ colleagues for their work to

ensure we are able to access the building safely so quickly after this

significant fire,” says Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District

Commander.

As noted yesterday, once Police staff are able to enter the building, the

scene examination will be an extensive and methodical process.

Until that scene examination is complete, we continue to be unable to provide

any definitive comment on the number of deceased.

“We know this is an incredibly difficult time for those waiting for

information regarding family members and friends who may have been staying at

Loafers Lodge at the time of the fire,” says Inspector Bennett.

“I want to reassure everyone impacted by the fire that we will work as

quickly as we can to provide the answers you need.

“We have a large number of staff dedicated to this operation, with

specialist staff being brought into Wellington from around the country to

assist.

“Yesterday a number of CIB staff spent the day at Newtown Park, speaking to

evacuated residents, and we will be continuing those conversations today.

“Staff have also been making a number of other general enquiries, including

obtaining and reviewing CCTV footage from the area around Loafers Lodge.

“Work is also ongoing to determine who was in the building at the time of

the fire and who remains unaccounted for or uncontactable.”

Adelaide Road remains closed between John Street and the Basin Reserve.

“We appreciate that this road closure is causing disruption to

Wellingtonians and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support and

cooperation,” says Inspector Bennett.

“Reopening the road is a priority and will continue to be assessed as our

work at the scene progresses today.”

