Newtown Fire - Police Expect To Enter Building Today
The scene of the tragic fire at Loafers Lodge on Adelaide
Road, Newtown, will
this morning be handed over to NZ Police by Fire and Emergency New Zealand
(FENZ).
Police anticipate being able to
enter the building later today, following an
extensive health and safety assessment and the mitigation of any identified
risks.
“Being able to enter the
building is obviously a critical step in
our
investigation, and I am grateful to our FENZ colleagues for their work to
ensure we are able to access the building safely so quickly after this
significant fire,” says Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District
Commander.
As noted yesterday, once Police
staff are able to enter the building, the
scene examination will be an extensive and methodical process.
Until that scene examination is complete, we
continue to be unable to provide
any definitive comment on the number of deceased.
“We know this is an
incredibly difficult time for those waiting
for
information regarding family members and friends who may have been staying at
Loafers Lodge at the time of the fire,” says Inspector Bennett.
“I want to reassure
everyone impacted by the fire that we will work
as
quickly as we can to provide the answers you need.
“We have a large number of staff dedicated to
this operation, with
specialist staff being brought into Wellington from around the country to
assist.
“Yesterday a number of CIB staff spent
the day at Newtown Park, speaking to
evacuated residents, and we will be continuing those conversations today.
“Staff have also been making a number of
other general enquiries, including
obtaining and reviewing CCTV footage from the area around Loafers Lodge.
“Work is also ongoing to determine who was in
the building at the time of
the fire and who remains unaccounted for or uncontactable.”
Adelaide Road remains closed between John Street and the Basin Reserve.
“We appreciate that this road closure is
causing disruption to
Wellingtonians and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support and
cooperation,” says Inspector Bennett.
“Reopening the road is a
priority and will continue to be assessed as our
work at the scene progresses today.”
