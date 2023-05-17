Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Failing To Protect Health From Climate Change Impacts – World Health Body

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 7:48 pm
Press Release: Ora Taiao

Ahead of UN climate change negotiations in Dubai at the end of the year, a report from the Global Climate and Health Alliance has delivered a damning assessment of New Zealand’s commitment to a healthy, climate safe future.

The Alliance is a coalition of over 150 health and development organisations working to tackle climate change, including OraTaiao. It works with the World Health Organisation and others to raise the voice of health professionals at the international level.

Examining the pledges in New Zealand’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the goals of the Paris Agreement across six health categories, the Alliance has awarded a net score of zero. Bottom-ranked New Zealand shares this spot with just five other countries. New Zealand also scores poorly in its level of ambition with regard to its emissions reduction targets in the NDC. [1]

“The assessment of our global coalition partners sadly confirms our own view of the government’s commitments”, says OraTaiao Co-convenor Dr Dermot Coffey.

“We have appealed repeatedly to the agencies and Ministers involved in shaping and updating our NDC, right up to the Prime Minister. But despite our urging, the government still has not placed health and wellbeing at the heart of our international climate response and our emissions reductions targets remain woefully inadequate.” [2][3][4]

“Immediate effects of climate change on the health and wellbeing of communities have been felt this year”, adds OraTaiao Co-convenor Summer Wright, “including in the tragic deaths and suffering caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and other extreme weather events.”

“These effects have been felt disproportionately by children, people with disabilities, those in rural areas, low-income families, Pacific communities and Māori. The failures in New Zealand’s NDC and emissions reductions targets identified by the Alliance also represent failures to reduce inequities and honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

OraTaiao has recently provided advice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Manatū Aorere on how it can improve its approach to climate change negotiations this year, including urgently updating New Zealand’s NDC to meet our fair share of emissions reductions, strengthening commitments to human health and health equity and centralising Te Tiriti. [5]

The benefits of adopting this health-focused climate action are profound, with potentially transformative gains for healthier and more equitable societies.

[1] Healthy NDC Scorecard: As ‘Health COP’ Approaches, Analysis Shows Big Emitting Nations Doing Too Little to Protect Health from Climate Change. https://climateandhealthalliance.org/press-releases/healthy-ndc-scorecard-as-health-cop-approaches-analysis-shows-big-emitting-nations-doing-too-little-to-protect-health-from-climate-change/

[2] Letter to PM ahead of COP26. https://www.orataiao.org.nz/letter_to_pm_ahead_of_cop26

[3] Consultation on approach to COP26 – Letter to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. https://www.orataiao.org.nz/consultation_on_approach_to_cop26

[4] Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government "Climate action for Aotearoa". https://www.orataiao.org.nz/climate_change_commission_s_first_package_of_advice_to_the_government_climate_action_for_aotearoa

[5] "Global cooperation to secure the 1.5°C limit" – Submission on NZ’s Approach to International Climate Change Negotiations 2023. https://www.orataiao.org.nz/_global_cooperation_to_secure_the_1_5_c_limit_submission_on_nz_s_approach_to_international_climate_change_negotiations_2023

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ora Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 