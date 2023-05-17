Newtown Fire - Police Take Fire Scene, Enter Building

Attributed to Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander.

Police have this afternoon entered the scene of the fatal fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown.

A small reconnaissance team entered the building after the scene was handed over to Police by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

This team will be conducting an initial examination of the building, and will work to develop plans for a more thorough scene examination by our specialist staff, which we expect to commence tomorrow.

I can also now confirm that Police are treating the fire at Loafers Lodge as arson and a homicide investigation is under way.

A scene guard will remain in place at the building overnight, and for the duration of the scene examination.

Adelaide Road remains closed to traffic between John Street and the Basin Reserve.

We do not anticipate providing any further updates this evening but will work to provide further information tomorrow.

