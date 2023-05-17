Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Newtown Fire - Police Take Fire Scene, Enter Building

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 7:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander.

Police have this afternoon entered the scene of the fatal fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown.

A small reconnaissance team entered the building after the scene was handed over to Police by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

This team will be conducting an initial examination of the building, and will work to develop plans for a more thorough scene examination by our specialist staff, which we expect to commence tomorrow.

I can also now confirm that Police are treating the fire at Loafers Lodge as arson and a homicide investigation is under way.

A scene guard will remain in place at the building overnight, and for the duration of the scene examination.

Adelaide Road remains closed to traffic between John Street and the Basin Reserve.

We do not anticipate providing any further updates this evening but will work to provide further information tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 