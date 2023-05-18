Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aquinas College Students Get Busy Volunteering

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 11:32 am
Press Release: Volunteering Bay of Plenty

Students from Aquinas College have ditched the school books for the day and are out in the community volunteering this week.

It’s Youth Volunteering Week, and the students are spending the day doing service for others. Four of them are at The Kollective getting messy cleaning chairs used by the many social agencies which work at the collaborative hub. They also enjoyed some donuts from the Historic Village, and set up the Village classroom, filming their activities during the day for their school.

Emma Page, 13, Mia Lowe, 13, Camryn Guthrie, 14, and Ivy Barrett-Hodgson, 13, were happily scrubbing and vacuuming, and all say they really enjoy their volunteer day.

Ivy said it’s part of their school’s ethos to learn to serve others and to learn to be a positive member of the community.

“We learn to give back to those who supported us during our school years.”

They all volunteer in other ways as well. Ivy and Emma are trainee lifeguards and coach water polo, volunteer as netball umpires and Camryn is a hockey umpire.

“Volunteering can take you places too,” Ivy says. Others in their class are volunteering in the children’s ward at Tauranga Hospital, at primary schools and daycares, in op shops and many other areas outside their own homes.

SociaLink Volunteering Services – Western Bay of Plenty, is now operated under SociaLink which supports the Western Bay of Plenty social and community sector.

Manager Angela Wallace says Youth Volunteering Week encourages young people to volunteer throughout their lives and find the satisfaction of giving back to others.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Volunteering Bay of Plenty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Trying To Pass National On The Right

It may be naïve to expect any politician to be consistent, but Christopher Luxon really is in a class of his own. One day, he’s out there decrying the state bureaucracy and promising to channel the money wasted on pen-pushers and bean counters back into frontline staff.

Next day (i.e, yesterday), he’s promising the virtual opposite. More>>



 
 


Budget 2023: FIRST Union - Boost Benefits And Support The Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares... More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>




Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Puts Pressure On Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today. Reports show that Loafers Lodge did not have functioning sprinklers... More>>
The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 